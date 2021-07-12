The Giants have selected Bednar with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A draft-eligible sophomore from Mississippi State, Bednar struck out 26 while allowing three runs in 18.1 innings en route to being named the Most Outstanding Player of this year's College World Series. A sturdy 6-foot-2, 229-pound righty, Bednar has an impressive three-pitch arsenal that he commands well. His low-to-mid-90s fastball plays above its velocity thanks to riding action, especially up in the zone. His mid-80s slider can be a wipeout pitch and his changeup shows promise and could improve as he incorporates it more in pro ball. Bednar's older brother David is a quality reliever for the Pirates, but Will is a starter all the way.