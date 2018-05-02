Smith (elbow) was reinstated from the disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against San Diego, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Smith appeared in six minor-league rehab outings over the past couple weeks and looks fully operation after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2017. The left-hander figures to serve out of high-leverage spots within the Giants' bullpen after posting a 3.35 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 40.1 innings of work split between San Francisco and Milwaukee in 2016. In a corresponding move, the club optioned Austin Slater to Triple-A.