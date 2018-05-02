Giants' Will Smith: Activated from disabled list
Smith (elbow) was reinstated from the disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against San Diego, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Smith appeared in six minor-league rehab outings over the past couple weeks and looks fully operation after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2017. The left-hander figures to serve out of high-leverage spots within the Giants' bullpen after posting a 3.35 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 40.1 innings of work split between San Francisco and Milwaukee in 2016. In a corresponding move, the club optioned Austin Slater to Triple-A.
