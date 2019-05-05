Smith yielded a solo home run but still secured his ninth save in Sunday's 6-5 win over Cincinnati. He struck out one batter.

Smith came into the ninth inning to protect a two-run lead and was able to get the job done despite allowing a Kyle Farmer homer with two outs. His ERA is up to 3.29, but he's now 9-for-9 in save chances on the year.

