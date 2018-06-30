Smith got the save against the Diamondbacks on Friday, striking out two without allowing a baserunner over a scoreless ninth inning to lock down San Francisco's 2-1 victory.

It was only the second save opportunity of the year for the right-hander, and he came through with his first conversion in this drama-free effort. He's having a great season, as this performance gives him a 1.13 ERA and a microscopic 0.71 WHIP to go along with 33 strikeouts over 24 innings. The Giants' closer situation is a logjam at the moment, however, with Hunter Strickland (hand) sidelined and Tony Watson, Sam Dyson and Mark Melancon all in the mix to soak up opportunities. With that in mind, it's simply hard to say how frequently Smith will be seeing chances like this at this point, although he will make a case for more if he continues to post these dominant ratios.