Giants' Will Smith: Bags first save of season
Smith got the save against the Diamondbacks on Friday, striking out two without allowing a baserunner over a scoreless ninth inning to lock down San Francisco's 2-1 victory.
It was only the second save opportunity of the year for the right-hander, and he came through with his first conversion in this drama-free effort. He's having a great season, as this performance gives him a 1.13 ERA and a microscopic 0.71 WHIP to go along with 33 strikeouts over 24 innings. The Giants' closer situation is a logjam at the moment, however, with Hunter Strickland (hand) sidelined and Tony Watson, Sam Dyson and Mark Melancon all in the mix to soak up opportunities. With that in mind, it's simply hard to say how frequently Smith will be seeing chances like this at this point, although he will make a case for more if he continues to post these dominant ratios.
More News
-
Giants' Will Smith: Records four outs Tuesday•
-
Giants' Will Smith: Continues strong play•
-
Giants' Will Smith: Dominant since returning from DL•
-
Giants' Will Smith: Activated from disabled list•
-
Giants' Will Smith: Set to come off disabled list•
-
Giants' Will Smith: Continues making progress rehabbing elbow•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...