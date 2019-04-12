Smith picked up the save against the Rockies on Thursday, tossing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a hit to lock down San Francisco's 1-0 victory. He didn't record a walk or a strikeout.

It was a smooth effort from the lefty, who retired the side on just eight pitches to nab his fourth save of the season. Smith has given up just one earned run in his five appearances and continues to have a firm grasp on the ninth-inning role for San Francisco.