Smith got the save against the Dodgers on Monday, striking out two and walking one in a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Giants' 4-2 victory.

Smith is now 2-for-2 in save opportunities to start the season and hasn't given up a run in either of his appearances. He's currently locked in as the go-to ninth inning option for the Giants, and has converted 15 of 19 save chances dating back to when he first claimed the rule partway through last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories