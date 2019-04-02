Smith got the save against the Dodgers on Monday, striking out two and walking one in a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Giants' 4-2 victory.

Smith is now 2-for-2 in save opportunities to start the season and hasn't given up a run in either of his appearances. He's currently locked in as the go-to ninth inning option for the Giants, and has converted 15 of 19 save chances dating back to when he first claimed the rule partway through last season.