Smith (2-0) picked up the win in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning victory over the Brewers, giving up one run on one hit in an inning of relief while striking out one.

The left-hander blew his first save of the season after Christian Yelich led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a triple and then scored, but Smith prevented any further damage and was rewarded when Buster Posey launched a grand slam in the top of the 10th. Smith now sports a 2.17 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 54:8 K:BB through 37.1 innings and remains the top bullpen arm most likely to be available at this year's trade deadline.