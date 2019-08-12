Giants' Will Smith: Blows save but picks up win
Smith (4-0) blew the save but was credited with the win against Philadelphia on Sunday, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings and allowing no hits and two walks while striking out one batter.
Smith entered the game in a sticky situation in the eighth inning, inheriting runners on second and third base with only one out. Despite the blown save, he did well to limit Philadelphia to a single run on a sacrifice fly before intentionally walking Cesar Hernandez and getting Brad Miller to ground out to end the threat. Smith was then allowed to stay in the game for his first major-league at-bat in the bottom of the inning and delivered a two-run single, helping his own cause as he came away with the victory. The 30-year-old now boasts a 2.42 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 73:14 K:BB in 52 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...