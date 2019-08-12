Smith (4-0) blew the save but was credited with the win against Philadelphia on Sunday, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings and allowing no hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Smith entered the game in a sticky situation in the eighth inning, inheriting runners on second and third base with only one out. Despite the blown save, he did well to limit Philadelphia to a single run on a sacrifice fly before intentionally walking Cesar Hernandez and getting Brad Miller to ground out to end the threat. Smith was then allowed to stay in the game for his first major-league at-bat in the bottom of the inning and delivered a two-run single, helping his own cause as he came away with the victory. The 30-year-old now boasts a 2.42 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 73:14 K:BB in 52 innings this season.