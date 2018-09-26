Smith was charged with a blown save Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one over an inning of work against the Padres.

Tasked with protecting a one-run lead, Smith struck out the first batter he faced before allowing a double and game-tying single to take his first blown save since August 24. Despite the blip, the 29-year-old sports an impressive 1.90 ERA and 12.1 K/9 on the season.