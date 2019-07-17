Smith gave up three runs on four hits (two home runs) while striking out two over an inning en route to his second blown save of the season Tuesday against the Rockies.

Luckily for Smith, the Giants were able to rally back and secure the victory, giving the closer his third win of the season. The 30-year-old has blown two saves in three chances since the All-Star break after going a perfect 23-for-23 prior to that. Tuesday's three-run meltdown was Smith's worst outing of the season by far. The veteran southpaw was able to bounce back after his first blown save last week, so fantasy owners shouldn't worry quite yet.