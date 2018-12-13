Giants' Will Smith: Bochy noncommittal about role
Manager Bruce Bochy would not commit to Smith as his closer in 2019, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Smith finished the 2018 season as the Giants' closer, having converted 14 of his 17 save chances while posting a 2.55 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 12.1 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9 across 53 innings. While the right-hander figures seems like the best bet to open the season in the ninth inning, Bochy also mentioned Mark Melancon and Sam Dyson as possible endgame options.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst