Manager Bruce Bochy would not commit to Smith as his closer in 2019, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Smith finished the 2018 season as the Giants' closer, having converted 14 of his 17 save chances while posting a 2.55 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 12.1 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9 across 53 innings. While the right-hander figures seems like the best bet to open the season in the ninth inning, Bochy also mentioned Mark Melancon and Sam Dyson as possible endgame options.