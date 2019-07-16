Smith picked up the save in the nightcap of San Francisco's doubleheader against the Rockies on Monday, tossing a scoreless ninth inning to close out a 2-1 victory. He walked one and didn't record a strikeout.

Smith blew his first save of the season his last time out, but he bounced back with a clean effort in this one, needing 17 pitches to dispatch of the Rockies and pick up his 24th save of the season. The left-hander has been one of the better closers in baseball this season despite playing for the last-place Giants, as he's now sporting a 2.11 ERA, a stellar 0.81 WHIP and a 54:9 K:BB through 38.1 innings.