Smith tossed a perfect inning with a pair of strikeouts in a non-save situation Friday against the Mets.

Smith has settled back down with a pair of scoreless outings (5:1 K:BB) following his worst blown save of the season Tuesday against the Rockies (3 ER over an inning). Neither of these past two appearances have resulted in saves, but both came in tight contests (Friday's coming in the ninth inning of a tie game at home). Smith now owns a 2.61 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 6.1 K/BB to go along with 24 saves in 42 appearances.

