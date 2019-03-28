Manager Bruce Bochy stated Thursday that Smith is his closer heading into the season, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

There was not much debate in fantasy drafts regarding who the top option in the Giants' bullpen would be, but it's still nice to get the skipper's confirmation heading into the season. If something should happen to Smith, Mark Melancon is the veteran fill-in option while Reyes Moronta is the young, high-upside arm waiting in the wings.