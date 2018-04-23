Giants' Will Smith: Continues making progress rehabbing elbow
Smith (elbow) is scheduled to pitch Wednesday and Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Since starting his rehab assignment at High-A San Jose in mid-April, Smith has reached Triple-A Sacramento where he's thrown three perfect innings over three games. In that time he's struck out six batters. The Giants current plan is for Smith to pitch Wednesday and Thursday before getting some rest and facing a couple more batters Sunday. Barring any setbacks, it's expected that Smith will come off the DL shortly after.
