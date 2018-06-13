Giants' Will Smith: Continues strong play
Smith struck out the side over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Miami.
Outside of one bad outing against the Cubs on May 25, Smith has been untouchable since his return from Tommy John surgery this season. The 28-year-old now owns a 1.13 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 16 innings. The only downside regarding Smith's numbers from a fantasy perspective is his lack of holds (three) and saves (zero) while being slotted being Tony Watson and Hunter Strickland on the Giants' bullpen depth chart.
