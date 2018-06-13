Smith struck out the side over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Miami.

Outside of one bad outing against the Cubs on May 25, Smith has been untouchable since his return from Tommy John surgery this season. The 28-year-old now owns a 1.13 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 16 innings. The only downside regarding Smith's numbers from a fantasy perspective is his lack of holds (three) and saves (zero) while being slotted being Tony Watson and Hunter Strickland on the Giants' bullpen depth chart.

More News
Our Latest Stories