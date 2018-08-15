Smith picked up his third save in as many days, firing a scoreless ninth inning while giving up a hit and striking out two in a 2-1 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Smith blew his first save chance Aug. 6, but he has responded with three consecutive scoreless saves to tighten his grip on the ninth-inning gig in San Francisco. The 29-year-old is experiencing his best season in the majors with a 2.01 ERA and 12.5 K/9 over 40.1 innings coming off of Tommy John surgery.