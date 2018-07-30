Smith fired a scoreless inning while striking out one en route to his fifth save in Sunday's 8-5 win over Milwaukee.

Smith has now converted saves in back to back appearances after not seeing a save chance since July 6. That has been a product of the Giants' inability to generate save opportunities for its closer (and the All-Star break), but the 28-year-old's recent usage confirms that he is still the club's primary closing option.

