Smith was unavailable for Saturday's game against the Dodgers due to back tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The back tightness explains why the left-hander wasn't utilized during Saturday's 1-0 win over the Dodgers, a game in which the Giants used six relievers. Smith allowed a run while recording his 32nd save Friday, but it's unclear if the back issue was present for that outing. The Giants didn't indicate whether the 30-year-old would be available for Sunday's series finale.