Smith did not get the call in the ninth inning of Sunday's 3-1 win over Texas.

Smith had pitched in each of the last three days, so it may have just been a routine day of rest. However, he blew a save Friday and had to be relieved by Mark Melancon on Saturday. Melancon recorded a shutout inning and closed the game out Sunday as well. Smith looks to still be the top closing option for the Giants, but Melancon may be carving out some of the action.