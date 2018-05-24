Smith tossed 1.1 clean innings in Wednesday's loss to the Astros.

Smith has been dominant since returning from Tommy John surgery May 2. The 28-year-old has posted an 11:2 K:BB ratio without allowing a run over 9.1 innings. Tony Watson is still the club's primary setup man, but Smith appears to be right behind him in the bullpen pecking order.

