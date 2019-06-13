Smith picked up the save against the Padres on Wednesday, firing a scoreless ninth inning and allowing one hit and a walk while striking out one.

Smith faltered ever so slightly but kept his record in tact as the 29-year-old has yet to blow a save this year. In fact, the last run Smith allowed was on May 18 against the Diamondbacks. The top-tier closer now owns a shiny 2.03 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 38:6 K:BB through 27 appearances.