Giants' Will Smith: Earns 16th save
Smith picked up the save against the Padres on Wednesday, firing a scoreless ninth inning and allowing one hit and a walk while striking out one.
Smith faltered ever so slightly but kept his record in tact as the 29-year-old has yet to blow a save this year. In fact, the last run Smith allowed was on May 18 against the Diamondbacks. The top-tier closer now owns a shiny 2.03 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 38:6 K:BB through 27 appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...