Giants' Will Smith: Earns win, takes blown save
Smith (5-0) earned the win and a blown save against the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts.
Smith came into the 10th inning with a 9-7 lead and gave up home runs to Wilmer Flores and Nick Ahmed to blow the save opportunity and even the score, 9-9. Mike Yastrzemski then homered in the 11th to give the Giants a 10-9 lead. Smith returned in the bottom of the frame, allowing a leadoff single to Ketel Marte before striking out David Peralta. The left-hander was then pulled so righty Trevor Gott could face Christian Walker. Smith Has converted 29 saves in 33 chances this year, and has recorded both a blown save and a win on four occasions.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...