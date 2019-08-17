Smith (5-0) earned the win and a blown save against the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts.

Smith came into the 10th inning with a 9-7 lead and gave up home runs to Wilmer Flores and Nick Ahmed to blow the save opportunity and even the score, 9-9. Mike Yastrzemski then homered in the 11th to give the Giants a 10-9 lead. Smith returned in the bottom of the frame, allowing a leadoff single to Ketel Marte before striking out David Peralta. The left-hander was then pulled so righty Trevor Gott could face Christian Walker. Smith Has converted 29 saves in 33 chances this year, and has recorded both a blown save and a win on four occasions.