Smith (elbow) is expected to be ready for Opening Day assuming he stays on schedule in his rehab, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Smith missed all of 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March. He was able to resume throwing in September, and barring any setbacks, it seems like the left-handed reliever will be ready to go by the start of next season. Smith has proven to be a reliable bullpen option in years past, and should work as one of the Giants' top setup men in 2018, assuming he's healthy.