Giants' Will Smith: Gets second consecutive save
Smith recorded the final out of the game via strikeout to earn his second save Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Mark Melancon was called upon to start the ninth inning with the Giants up 9-5, but Smith entered the game with the tying run at the plate after Melancon allowed three hits and an earned run. This marked Smith's second consecutive save chance -- he converted both successfully -- and with both Sam Dyson and Melancon struggling with inconsistency, he may now be the frontrunner for save opportunities. However, the situation remains muddled as Tony Watson could enter the picture as a fourth option to man the ninth inning.
