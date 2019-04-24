Smith didn't allow a baserunner and had two strikeouts in the ninth inning to secure the save in Tuesday's 7-6 win at Toronto.

Smith never allowed the ball to leave the infield Tuesday to remain a perfect 6-for-6 in save opportunities. The 29-year-old has enjoyed a dominant start to the season with a 1.04 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB over 8.2 innings.