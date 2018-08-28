Smith wasn't available to close Sunday or Monday's wins due to a scheduled rest period, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy elected to keep his closer on the bench for two games after pitching in three consecutive contests. Smith is coming off of Tommy John surgery, so the cautious approach makes sense considering the Giants' bleak postseason hopes. Mark Melancon and Hunter Strickland picked up saves in his absence, but Smith should still be considered the top option for saves moving forward after posting a 1.84 ERA with 61 strikeouts over 44 innings.