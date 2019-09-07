Smith earned a ninth-inning save against the Dodgers on Friday, allowing one run on one hit and a walk while striking out two.

Smith came into the ninth inning tasked with protecting a 5-3 lead. It took him 20 pitches, but he got it done. Smith started off strong by striking out Cody Bellinger, then causing David Freese to pop out. The left-hander faltered by giving up a solo home run to A.J. Pollock and a walk to Russell Martin. Luckily, he sent his namesake Will Smith down on strikes to finish things off for good. Smith has racked up 32 saves across 58 appearances this season with a 3.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 87:19 K:BB.