Smith (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

This was a forgone conclusion. Smith is on track for a return on May 1, and he may join a shorthanded bullpen, as closer Mark Melancon hit the DL with a flexor strain in his throwing elbow. That said, Sam Dyson, Hunter Strickland and Tony Watson figure to be ahead of Smith in the pecking order for saves if Melancon's injury leads to an extended absence.