Giants' Will Smith: Let down by defense
Smith was charged with a blown save after giving up two runs (none earned) over an inning in Friday's extra-inning loss to Texas.
Smith was tasked with protecting a two-run lead in the ninth inning, but second baseman Joe Panik booted a routine grounder, opening the door for Rougned Odor to tie the game with a two-run homer. The silver lining for the closer's fantasy owners was that the two runs were not charged to his ledger. The rare misstep will not affect Smith's status as the Giants' top closing option, who now owns a 1.87 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 12.3 K/9 with 11 saves in 14 chances.
More News
