Smith got the save against the Pirates on Sunday, striking out two without allowing a baserunner over a scoreless ninth inning to preserve the Giants' 4-3 victory.

Smith had given up four earned runs over his last two appearances but he got back on track in this one, making quick work of the Pirates to lock down his eighth save of the season. He's having a fantastic campaign overall, with a 2.11 ERA and a microscopic 0.83 WHIP over 38.1 innings.