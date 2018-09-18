Smith tossed a perfect inning en route to his 13th save of the season in Monday's 4-2 win over San Diego.

The Giants' 11-game losing streak to begin September caused Smith to endure a drought of save opportunities. The club has since reversed its fortunes, allowing the southpaw to pick up two saves over the last three days. Smith and his 1.80 ERA will continue to operate as the primary closing option in San Francisco to close out the season.