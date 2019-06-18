Giants' Will Smith: Nabs 19th save
Smith picked up the save against the Dodgers on Monday, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to close out the Giants' 3-2 victory.
It was the 19th save in as many opportunities for the veteran southpaw, who is enjoying an excellent season as the primary ninth-inning option for the Giants. Coming off this latest solid effort, Smith is boasting a 2.12 ERA, a 0.81 WHIP and a 44:7 K:BB over 29.2 innings, making one of the better closer options out there despite pitching on a Giants team that is currently at the bottom of the National League West.
