Smith picked up his fourth save Tuesday, striking out two in a scoreless inning against the Mariners.

Smith ran into little trouble, striking out the first two batters he faced before getting a pop up to send down Seattle on just nine pitches. It's the first save for any San Francisco pitcher in nearly three weeks, but with Hunter Strickland (finger) sidelined, Smith appears to have emerged as the preferred option to close out games over Sam Dyson, Mark Melancon and Tony Watson. He's now a perfect 4-for-4 in saves since taking over that role, and sports a sterling 1.45 ERA and 0.84 WHIP on the season.