Smith earned his 11th save Thursday, striking out one batter while working around a walk in a scoreless ninth inning of the 3-1 win over the Mets.

Smith has converted his last four save chances, bringing him to 11-for-13 in 2018. He's also thrown five straight scoreless outings and dropped his ERA to 1.91. As long as he continues this level of production, it appears Smith has a firm grasp on the closing job in San Francisco.