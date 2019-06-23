Giants' Will Smith: Nails down 20th save
Smith struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 20th save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
The southpaw continues to enhance his trade value with a dominant performance as the Giants' closer. Smith has yet to blow a save this season and has been scored upon only once in his last 14 appearances, leading to a 2.01 ERA and 47:7 K:BB through 31.1 innings.
