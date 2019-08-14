Smith picked up the save against the Athletics on Tuesday, giving up one earned run on three hits in the ninth inning before closing out the Giants' 3-2 victory. He struck out three and walked one.

It wasn't smooth sailing, as Smith gave up three hits and walked in a run while trying to protect a 3-1 lead, but he was able to work out of the jam by striking out Mark Canha to end the game and pick up his 29th save of the season. This wasn't his finest outing, but Smith is still in the midst of a standout campaign as the closer for the Giants, as he boasts a 2.55 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP and a 76:15 K:BB over 53 innings.