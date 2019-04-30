Smith recorded the save Monday against the Dodgers, working around a hit to fire a scoreless ninth inning and close out the Giants' 3-2 victory. He struck out two and walked none.

Smith allowed a bloop single to Austin Barnes, but punched out two hitters to protect the one-run lead and lock down his seventh save in as many opportunities. It was a nice bounceback effort from the left-hander, who was tagged for three earned in one inning in a non-save situation his last time out. He now has a 3.38 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 10.2 innings on the season.