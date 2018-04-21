Giants' Will Smith: Nearing return to bullpen
Manager Bruce Bochy said that Smith (elbow) is "knocking on the door" of returning from the disabled list, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Smith has made four rehab appearances in the past week, allowing two runs and striking out seven batters in that time. It's been a long road back from Tommy John surgery he underwent in March of 2017, but it seems like he could be back in the next week or two given how frequently he's been able to pitch.
