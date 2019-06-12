Smith retired the Padres in order in the ninth inning Tuesday, striking out two to pick up his 15th save.

Smith entered the game staked to a one-run lead and had no problem setting down the Padres to earn his 15th save in as many chances. In his first full season as a closer, the lefty has proven to be more than worthy of the role, complementing a 2.10 ERA and 0.70 WHIP with a magnificent 37:5 K:BB in 25.2 innings.