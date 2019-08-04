Giants' Will Smith: Notches 27th save
Smith gave up two hits and struck out three over an inning en route to his 27th save in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.
Smith allowed a pair of baserunners to get on base, but he was able to punch his way out of trouble with his sixth three-strikeout outing of the season. The 29-year-old hit a bit of a rough patch in July (3.86 ERA), bringing his minuscule ERA back down to earth at 2.61, which is identical to his 2.61 FIP. Even after a reversion to the mean, Smith remains one of the league's top closers with 27 saves to go along with plus ratios.
