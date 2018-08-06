Smith fired a clean inning with a pair of strikeouts en route to his seventh save in Sunday's 3-2 win over Arizona.

Smith looked dominant in this one, throwing 13 of his 17 pitches for strikes without allowing a baserunner against a tough Diamondbacks' lineup. The 28-year-old has flourished since taking over as the Giants' closer June 29, going a perfect seven for seven in save chances over that span.