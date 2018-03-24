Giants' Will Smith: On track for May return
Smith (elbow) remains on track to rejoin the Giants on May 1, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Smith continues to slowly work his way back from Tommy John surgery he underwent prior to the 2017 season. The southpaw is scheduled to throw three rounds of live batting practice April 1, 5 and 9 before embarking on rehab assignment and ultimately rejoining the big club. Once healthy, Smith should quickly work his way back into a high-leverage relief role as the team's top lefty.
