Giants' Will Smith: Opening Day in question
Smith (elbow) is reportedly being very cautious with his rehab and may not be ready for Opening Day, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The southpaw resumed throwing back in September and hasn't experienced any setbacks in his rehab. However, the Giants don't want to rush him back too quickly and aggravate his injury, so although there doesn't seem to be any issue, it may put his availability for Opening Day in jeopardy. Given the circumstances, it seems like more of a semantic issue than anything, as taking things a bit slower would probably delay his return by just a week or two at most. A firmer timetable will likely emerge as spring training progresses.
