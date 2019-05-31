Smith didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Marlins.

Smith was called upon in the ninth inning to protect a two-run lead and he had little trouble doing so, needing just nine pitches to close out the game. He now has 13 saves on the campaign, though this was his first since May 19th. He's also contributed a strong 2.49 ERA and 0.74 WHIP, while generating 30 strikeouts across 21.2 innings this season.