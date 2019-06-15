Giants' Will Smith: Picks up 18th save
Smith grabbed his 18th save of the season Saturday against the Brewers, allowing a run on two hits while striking out two batters in one inning of work.
Smith entered with a two-run lead in the top of the ninth and wound up needing the insurance run. After a pair of strikeouts to start the inning, he gave up a homer to Christian Yelich to bring the game within one run. He shut the door following a Ryan Braun single and has now saved 18 of the Giants' 30 wins. According to Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area, manager Bruce Bochy said Smith won't be available for Sunday's series finale after throwing four of the last five days. Reyes Moronta and Mark Melancon are likely candidates should a save opportunity arise Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...