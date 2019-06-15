Smith grabbed his 18th save of the season Saturday against the Brewers, allowing a run on two hits while striking out two batters in one inning of work.

Smith entered with a two-run lead in the top of the ninth and wound up needing the insurance run. After a pair of strikeouts to start the inning, he gave up a homer to Christian Yelich to bring the game within one run. He shut the door following a Ryan Braun single and has now saved 18 of the Giants' 30 wins. According to Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area, manager Bruce Bochy said Smith won't be available for Sunday's series finale after throwing four of the last five days. Reyes Moronta and Mark Melancon are likely candidates should a save opportunity arise Sunday.