Smith fired a scoreless inning with a walk and a strikeout en route to his ninth save of the season in Monday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers.

Things were looking bleak for the Giants against a dominant Clayton Kershaw, but a ninth-inning rally allowed Smith to pick up his second save in as many days. The 29-year-old has gone 9-for-10 in save chances since taking over as the Giants' closer, carrying a sparkling 2.06 ERA and 12.4 K/9 over 39.1 innings.