Giants' Will Smith: Picks up save No. 8
Smith pitched a perfect inning against the Reds on Friday to earn his eighth save of the season. He struck out two.
The lefty retired the side in order on 10 pitches after the Giants rallied back from eight runs down to take the lead in the top of the 11th inning. Smith has been great, posting a 2.84 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while going 8-for-8 in save situations. If he keeps this up, Smith will be a fairly hot commodity at the trade deadline.
