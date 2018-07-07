Giants' Will Smith: Picks up third straight save
Smith got the save against the Cardinals on Friday, striking out one without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to close out San Francisco's 3-2 victory.
It's been an uncertain closer situation in San Francisco, but Smith is certainly making a case that he deserves to be the primary option. This clean effort marked his third straight conversion, and he's boasting dominant ratios through his 25.1 innings, with a 1.07 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP to go along with a sterling 35:7 K:BB. The presence of Sam Dyson, Mark Melancon and Tony Watson still complicates matters, but if Smith keeps making the most of his opportunities with outings like this, he could eventually separate himself from the competition.
