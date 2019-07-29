Smith struck out one batter and allowed two runs on two hits in one inning against the Padres on Sunday but held on to pick up the save.

Fortunately, Smith entered with a three-run cushion, rendering Wil Myers' two-run blast inconsequential to the Giants' playoff push. Though the team's recent run of success has cooled off trade rumors a bit, the possibility of Smith switching teams remains as Wednesday's trade deadline approaches. The 30-year-old is one of the most sought-after relievers on the market, as he has converted 26 of 28 save opportunities while posting a 2.72 ERA and 0.91 WHIP along with a 66:11 K:BB in 46.1 innings this season.